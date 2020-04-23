Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.97

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.97 and traded as high as $29.44. Northland Power shares last traded at $29.16, with a volume of 518,607 shares trading hands.

NPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 515.43.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$438.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$428.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.39%.

Northland Power Company Profile (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

