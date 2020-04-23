Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Buckhead Capital Management LLC

Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.9% of Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Buckhead Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 97.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the third quarter worth $353,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 14.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 917,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,714,000 after purchasing an additional 118,989 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 10.0% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,721,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,502,000 after purchasing an additional 48,335 shares in the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $88.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $205.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.40. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 24.73%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley raised Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Guggenheim cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.03.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

