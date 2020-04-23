Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,265,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,005,000 after buying an additional 3,162,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,371,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,350,000 after buying an additional 956,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,601,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,066,000 after buying an additional 1,396,027 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,036,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,627,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,805,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,998,000 after buying an additional 108,422 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVS. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

Shares of NVS opened at $88.30 on Thursday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84. The company has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $89.40.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Novartis had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.