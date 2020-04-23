NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given “Buy” Rating at Tigress Financial

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.35.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $286.15 on Wednesday. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $175.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

