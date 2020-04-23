NWF Group (LON:NWF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $166.43

NWF Group plc (LON:NWF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $166.43 and traded as low as $165.00. NWF Group shares last traded at $165.00, with a volume of 6,358 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NWF Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NWF Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.34, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $79.22 million and a P/E ratio of 10.83.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. NWF Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

About NWF Group (LON:NWF)

NWF Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the sale and distribution of fuel oils in the United Kingdom. It operates through Fuels, Food, and Feeds segments. The Fuels segment sells and distributes domestic heating, industrial, and road fuels. This segment operates through a network of 19 depots.

