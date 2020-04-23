Ocean Wilsons (LON:OCN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $875.12

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited (LON:OCN) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $875.12 and traded as low as $660.00. Ocean Wilsons shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 16,002 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $238.70 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 718.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 875.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.78%. Ocean Wilsons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.19%.

In other Ocean Wilsons news, insider Colin Maltby bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 675 ($8.88) per share, with a total value of £6,750 ($8,879.24).

Ocean Wilsons Company Profile (LON:OCN)

Ocean Wilsons Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides maritime and logistics services in Bermuda, Brazil, Panama, and Uruguay. The company operates in two segments, Maritime Services and Investments. The Maritime Services segment provides towage, port terminals, ship agency, offshore, logistics, and shipyard services.

