Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by BidaskClub

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.37.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $151.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $154.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.31.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business had revenue of $167.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.79, for a total transaction of $1,297,900.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 269,608 shares of company stock worth $34,768,640. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Okta by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

