Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Trip.com Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Trip.com Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCOM. Citigroup lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $44.59.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 239.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 191,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,501,000 after acquiring an additional 19,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.