Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.05% from the stock’s current price.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Personalis from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Personalis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

PSNL stock opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. Personalis has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $31.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $278.55 million and a P/E ratio of -6.77.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Personalis will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 101,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $885,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSNL. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $1,698,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter worth $567,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Personalis by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 960,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 158,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Personalis Company Profile

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

