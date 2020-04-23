Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on SAP (NYSE:SAP)

Research analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

SAP stock opened at $117.10 on Tuesday. SAP has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $140.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.10. The company has a market cap of $146.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.02.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. SAP had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $5,025,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

