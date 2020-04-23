Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Trimmed by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,027 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,083,969,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,962,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,269,542,000 after buying an additional 9,739,302 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,698,021 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $778,701,000 after buying an additional 2,624,509 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,536,821 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $876,120,000 after buying an additional 2,396,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,949,000. 51.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $53.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $170.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

