Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Oracle by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,678.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $52.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $39.71 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.