ORBCOMM (ORBC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. ORBCOMM has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.87 million. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. On average, analysts expect ORBCOMM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. ORBCOMM has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $190.38 million, a P/E ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ORBC. ValuEngine raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $30,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 996,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,942.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Eisenberg acquired 30,000 shares of ORBCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, with a total value of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,117,005.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 76,907 shares of company stock valued at $120,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

