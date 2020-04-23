O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given “Buy” Rating at Wells Fargo & Co

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $425.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.41% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $430.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $368.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $333.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.33). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after acquiring an additional 51,632 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,398,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,354,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,673 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

