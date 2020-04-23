Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Orvana Minerals Co. (TSE:ORV)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.20. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 160,500 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 million and a P/E ratio of -3.73.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$38.30 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile (TSE:ORV)

Orvana Minerals Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, precious, and base metal deposits. The company holds interests in the Don Mario Mine, an open-pit mine located in the south-eastern Bolivia; and El Valle and Carlés Mine located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain.

