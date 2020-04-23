Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Short Interest Down 6.9% in March

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 18,575,700 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.1 days.

PTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Palatin Technologies from $7.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palatin Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palatin Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 484,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 19,737 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 270.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 542,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

