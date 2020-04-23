Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,240.19

Shares of Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,240.19 and traded as low as $1,718.00. Pantheon International shares last traded at $1,724.00, with a volume of 77,122 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.56 million and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,823.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,240.19.

About Pantheon International (LON:PIN)

Pantheon International Plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in investing in a portfolio of private equity assets managed by third party managers across the world. The Company’s primary investment objective is to maximize capital growth by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity funds and directly in private companies.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.