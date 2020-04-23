Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.37

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.37 and traded as low as $13.55. Pantheon Resources shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 1,022,678 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.37. The company has a market cap of $69.13 million and a P/E ratio of 1.86.

About Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.