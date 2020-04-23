Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,298,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,255,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,388,000 after purchasing an additional 110,383 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,067,000 after purchasing an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,992,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,524,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 52,883 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.54. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, Director Tom Bonadio bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares in the company, valued at $918,362.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

