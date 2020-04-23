Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Paychex by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Paychex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tom Bonadio acquired 1,650 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,362.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Paychex stock opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $80.54. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 26.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

