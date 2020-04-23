Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Acquires £128.40 in Stock

Paypoint plc (LON:PAY) insider Rachel Kentleton bought 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 535 ($7.04) per share, for a total transaction of £128.40 ($168.90).

On Monday, March 23rd, Rachel Kentleton sold 3,738 shares of Paypoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 446 ($5.87), for a total value of £16,671.48 ($21,930.39).

LON PAY opened at GBX 558.10 ($7.34) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $356.93 million and a PE ratio of 8.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00. Paypoint plc has a twelve month low of GBX 389 ($5.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,158 ($15.23). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 591.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 869.18.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Panmure Gordon reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,263 ($16.61) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,257 ($16.54)) on shares of Paypoint in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Paypoint from GBX 835 ($10.98) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypoint in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,032.80 ($13.59).

About Paypoint

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Romania, North America, and France. The company offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles and prepaid debit card top-ups, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, broadband, and receipt advertising.

