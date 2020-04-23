Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Kier Group (LON:KIE)

Kier Group (LON:KIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KIE has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on Kier Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get Kier Group alerts:

KIE stock opened at GBX 84 ($1.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.18 million and a P/E ratio of -0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 88.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.44. Kier Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 384 ($5.05).

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.