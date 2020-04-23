Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 2,160 ($28.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

Shares of MGNS opened at GBX 1,196 ($15.73) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,344.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.05, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. Morgan Sindall Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,032 ($13.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,980 ($26.05). The company has a market cap of $561.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 36,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,784 ($23.47), for a total transaction of £657,172.08 ($864,472.61).

About Morgan Sindall Group

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.