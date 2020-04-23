Pentair (PNR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Pentair to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Pentair to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PNR opened at $30.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.93%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Pentair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.90.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

