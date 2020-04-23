PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 2.7% of Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

