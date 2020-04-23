PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $12,868,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $132.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.