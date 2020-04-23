Perrigo (PRGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.95-4.15 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PRGO stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 46.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.23. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.56.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Perrigo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Perrigo from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SVB Leerink raised Perrigo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.86.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 2,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,030. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

