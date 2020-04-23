Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,432,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232,056 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,043,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,482,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,763,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,341,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 312,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

