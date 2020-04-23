Picton Property Income (LON:PCTN) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $91.00

Picton Property Income Ltd (LON:PCTN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $91.00 and traded as low as $68.00. Picton Property Income shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 900,001 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 77.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 91. The company has a market capitalization of $391.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58.

Picton Property Income Company Profile (LON:PCTN)

Picton Property Income Limited is an internally managed investment company. The Company invests in a diversified commercial property portfolio located across the United Kingdom. The Company’s property portfolio includes approximately 60 commercial properties, which are in the industrial, office, retail, retail warehouse and leisure sectors.

