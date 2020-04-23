Popular (BPOP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Popular to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $619.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.25 million. Popular had a net margin of 23.58% and a return on equity of 11.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Popular to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $32.75 on Thursday. Popular has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $61.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered Popular from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Popular from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

