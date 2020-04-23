PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,731.88

PPHE Hotel Group Ltd (LON:PPH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,731.88 and traded as low as $1,135.00. PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at $1,180.00, with a volume of 86,357 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PPHE Hotel Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,550 ($20.39).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,183.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,731.88. The company has a market cap of $492.53 million and a P/E ratio of 14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from PPHE Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $17.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. PPHE Hotel Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH)

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

