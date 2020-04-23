Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Precision Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:POAI) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,500 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the March 15th total of 107,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 522,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ POAI opened at $1.38 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. Precision Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Precision Therapeutics

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables.

