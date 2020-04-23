ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $67.40

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $67.40 and traded as low as $46.15. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $46.18, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.0086 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Main Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Main Management LLC owned about 0.29% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EET)

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

