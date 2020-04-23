ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.67

ProShares UltraShort Euro (NYSEARCA:EUO)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.67 and traded as high as $28.95. ProShares UltraShort Euro shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 50,700 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Euro in the fourth quarter valued at $982,000.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Euro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.