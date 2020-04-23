Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Advisors Inc.

Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,909,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,200,000 after buying an additional 181,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,202,000 after buying an additional 65,732 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,724,000 after buying an additional 98,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,447,000 after buying an additional 279,831 shares in the last quarter. 65.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

NYSE PRU opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $106.39.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $3,833,297.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $95.82 per share, for a total transaction of $47,910.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

