PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PTC Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $49.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.74. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,074 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.