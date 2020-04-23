PureTech Health’s (PRTC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PRTC has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.31) target price on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

PureTech Health stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.42) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $742.24 million and a P/E ratio of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 246.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 271.54. PureTech Health has a 52 week low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46).

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

