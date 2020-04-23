Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Cut by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink dropped their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 20th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.69. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $10.17 EPS.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALXN. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $103.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $72.67 and a 1-year high of $137.52.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,535,111,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $339,675,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,372,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,768,000 after purchasing an additional 960,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,355,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,554,000 after purchasing an additional 878,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

