Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Costco Wholesale Co. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the retailer will earn $1.79 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.99. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.51 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.05 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

COST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.82. Costco Wholesale has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26. The firm has a market cap of $137.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COST. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,666 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 29,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares in the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,125.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,257,791.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

