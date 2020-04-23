Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Range Resources to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.43 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 60.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. Range Resources’s revenue was down 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.13 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

In related news, Director James M. Funk purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,760. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 933,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,786. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

