Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $80.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.45 million. On average, analysts expect Ranger Energy Services to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.81. Ranger Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNGR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

