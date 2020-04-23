Redde PLC (LON:REDD) Insider Philip Vincent Acquires 19,971 Shares

Redde PLC (LON:REDD) insider Philip Vincent purchased 19,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.96) per share, with a total value of £29,756.79 ($39,143.37).

LON:REDD opened at GBX 152 ($2.00) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 164.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 122.90. The company has a market cap of $466.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. Redde PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 90.40 ($1.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 219.88 ($2.89).

Separately, Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Redde from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

Redde Company Profile

Redde plc provides a package of motor claims accident management, incident management, fleet management, and legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers vehicle replacement, repair management, claims-handling assistance, and legal and other bespoke services. It also provides personal injury services, including motor accident, criminal injury, and medical negligence, as well as specialist serious injury services.

