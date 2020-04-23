Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Purchased by Anderson Fisher LLC

Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 116.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,722,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,223,000 after acquiring an additional 539,224 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,225,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,211,234,000 after acquiring an additional 492,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 301,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,139,000 after acquiring an additional 275,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,332,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,128,658,000 after acquiring an additional 125,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $558.08 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $574.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $489.24 and a 200-day moving average of $390.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 25.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.91, for a total transaction of $2,727,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,687,893.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,778 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.30, for a total value of $1,013,993.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,547 shares in the company, valued at $8,866,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,465,178. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $375.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $410.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

