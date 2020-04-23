Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $1.19. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $511.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.75 million. On average, analysts expect Renewable Energy Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $22.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.89. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $872.86 million, a P/E ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.41.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, CEO Cynthia J. Warner acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $57,180.00. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.82 per share, for a total transaction of $39,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,579,652.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

REGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

