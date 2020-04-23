Renew’s (RNWH) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Renew in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 507.50 ($6.68).

Renew stock opened at GBX 417.50 ($5.49) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $327.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 415.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 451.45. Renew has a 52 week low of GBX 304 ($4.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 570 ($7.50).

In related news, insider Paul Scott sold 17,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 510 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £87,470.10 ($115,061.96).

Renew Company Profile

Renew Holdings plc provides multidisciplinary engineering services to the energy, environmental, infrastructure, and specialist building sectors in the United Kingdom. Its services in the energy sector include operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering; nuclear decommissioning and decontamination; and specialist fabrication and manufacturing.

