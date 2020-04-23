Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Halma (HLMA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Halma (LON: HLMA):

4/22/2020 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 1,980 ($26.05).

4/21/2020 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

4/21/2020 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2020 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to an “underperform” rating. They now have a GBX 1,705 ($22.43) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,070 ($27.23).

4/14/2020 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,860 ($24.47) to GBX 1,710 ($22.49). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Halma had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,850 ($24.34) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2020 – Halma had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,510 ($19.86) to GBX 1,370 ($18.02). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Halma had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,980 ($26.05) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 2,060 ($27.10).

3/19/2020 – Halma had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/19/2020 – Halma had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/16/2020 – Halma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/6/2020 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,850 ($24.34) price target on the stock.

HLMA stock opened at GBX 2,113 ($27.80) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,940.32 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,025.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 44.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. Halma plc has a 52 week low of GBX 19.03 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,261 ($29.74).

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Halma plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.