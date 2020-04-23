Resolute Forest Products (RFP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th.

Resolute Forest Products (TSE:RFP) (NYSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported C($0.78) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$881.69 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:RFP opened at C$2.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.46. The company has a market cap of $193.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40. Resolute Forest Products has a one year low of C$1.63 and a one year high of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.62, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

