Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $26.68

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.68 and traded as low as $23.58. Richelieu Hardware shares last traded at $24.50, with a volume of 205,317 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently commented on RCH shares. CIBC cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$29.50 to C$27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$23.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$26.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34. The business had revenue of C$265.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$270.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Richelieu Hardware Ltd. will post 1.3700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Richelieu Hardware news, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.75, for a total transaction of C$89,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,722 shares in the company, valued at C$1,449,479.50. Also, Director Mathieu Gauvin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.60, for a total value of C$444,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 223,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,603,523.20. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $977,250 in the last 90 days.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.