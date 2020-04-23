RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Sells $6,209,500.00 in Stock

RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,906,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vladimir Shmunis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 12,607 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $2,607,631.88.

On Monday, March 9th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.72, for a total transaction of $5,218,000.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.12, for a total transaction of $5,803,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Vladimir Shmunis sold 16,000 shares of RingCentral stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total transaction of $3,884,480.00.

NYSE RNG opened at $244.16 on Thursday. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $209.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNG. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in RingCentral by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in RingCentral by 2,077.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 196 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RingCentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

