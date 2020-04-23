RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of RingCentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,903 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RingCentral by 58.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,764,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

Shares of RNG opened at $244.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.73 and its 200-day moving average is $190.47. RingCentral Inc has a 12 month low of $108.51 and a 12 month high of $256.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $252.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RingCentral Inc will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Praful Shah sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.84, for a total value of $1,556,503.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,493,009.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.38, for a total transaction of $6,209,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,344 shares in the company, valued at $65,906,142.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,194 shares of company stock worth $29,337,800 over the last quarter. 11.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNG shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $198.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.83.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.